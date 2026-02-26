Vermillion: Comings & Goings



Coming – Lewis and Clark Veterinary Clinic opened a part-time office in Vermillion earlier this month. The clinic will be open two days a week by appointment only. The satellite clinic does not currently offer surgical services, but expects to add some in the near future. Appointments can be made by calling the Yankton location at 605-260-5650. The clinic is located at 306 Bower St.



Going – Caribou Coffee, 802 E. Cherry St., has permanently closed. The coffee shop opened in December 2023 and announced earlier this month the closure would take effect Wed., Feb. 11. No reason for the closure was known at the time of publication. The nearest Caribou Coffee location is at the Coffee Cup Travel Plaza.