USD Theatre to Showcase One-Acts

The Ron L. Moyer One Acts will be taking place on the Arena stage on March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., and March 28 and 29 at 2:00 p.m.

USD’s theatre department will be performing six different acts. Cameron Rhode is the production manager and technical director of all the shows that will take place. The head electrician is Sarah Brown. Colton Rawstern is taking on the role of stage manager, and the sound designer for all shows is Frances Dearmond.

Riley Harbour will be directing “My Everything.” Lillian Kellar is the lighting designer, and Achilles Anderson is designing costumes.

Delaney Greenway is directing and playwriting “The Heart of a King.” Alongside her is Anna Billingsley designing the lighting and Jade Oswald is the costume designer.

“Too NOT to Handle” will be playwrighted and directed by Kaden Hopkins. Finn Brown is the lighting designer for this act, as well as Tessa Gogolin designing costumes.

Another act to be performed is “Stages of Joy.” Grace Engstom will be directing this act, and Percy Goeden is the lighting designer. The character of “Matthew” will be played by Sam Grabowska, with Kaylee Tveter as the role of “Sharon.”

Ryan Bernier will take on the role of directing “Romeo & Juliet Act II, Scene 5.” The nurse will be played by Tamara Szuchet and Juliet will be played by Suzu Sugawara.

“Player 2” will be directed by Mackenzie Lawson, with Emma Taylor as the playwright . The lighting designer will be John Carr and the costume designer is Rex Williams.

For ticket information, visit the theatre department’s page on USD’s website.