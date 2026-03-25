Veterinary Services Return to Vermillion

Vermilion pet owners now have access to care closer to home, after the closure of the Vermillion Veterinary Clinic in May of 2024.

The Lewis & Clark Veterinary Clinic, based in Yankton, has expanded to Vermillion, giving residents another option for animal care in the community.

The clinic, located at 306 Bower St., offers routine checkups, vaccinations and other general veterinary services.

Veterinarian Dr. Mary Green said the idea to expand came after several residents who traveled to Yankton asked about the clinic opening a Vermillion location.

“A lot of thought and time went into whether or not that would be a possibility,” Green said. “Eventually, we decided that would be an awesome thing to do, especially since there are limited veterinary services in Vermillion.”

USD student Sydney Gates recently brought in her cat after it began coughing more than usual.

“It went really well. The staff was really kind,” Gates said. “I think having a vet in town again will be great for the community and their furry friends.”

The satellite clinic does not currently offer surgical services, but expects to add some in the coming months. X-rays are expected to be available within the next few weeks.

“The human-animal bond is such an amazing thing,” Green said. “If we can help keep pets healthier for longer by providing care a little closer to home, that will make a difference for many pets and people.”

The clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the Yankton location at (605)260-5650.