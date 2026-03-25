New Student Organizations Raise Awareness

Two new student organizations have launched at the University of South Dakota, focusing on health awareness and inclusion.

The USD chapter of the National Marrow Donor Program raises awareness of blood cancers and disorders. Student Nolan Thramer founded the organization and serves as its president.

“My friend Joshua Erickson, vice president, and I went to a leadership conference in Chicago, where the National Marrow Donor Program presented,” Thramer said. “We learned there were 135 chapters across the United States and we decided to start one here.”

According to the National Marrow Donor Program, potential donors complete a cheek swab to determine compatibility with patients, and if selected as a match, the program covers travel and other expenses. To raise awareness, the group hosted several events this week, including visits to Greek houses on Monday and a dirty soda bar event on Tuesday.

Another organization, the American Sign Language and Deaf Culture Club, was founded by freshman Brady Cartledge.

Cartledge said his connection to the deaf community, as a child of deaf parents, inspired him to create the club.

“Knowing ASL and being close to the deaf community are things that make me who I am, and I wanted to share that with others,” Cartledge said.

Both organizations aim to make a positive impact on campus and raise awareness for their causes.

“The impact this organization could have on campus is tremendous,” Thramer said. “One simple swab and you are in the registry until age 61.”

Cartledge said the club will provide opportunities for students who cannot fit ASL classes into their schedules, as well as support for those already enrolled in ASL courses.

“Any hard-of-hearing or deaf people on campus will also be impacted, as it will bring awareness to their culture,” Cartledge said.

USD has more than 200 student organizations. Information about events and meetings can be found on the USD Campus Groups website.