“Making a Lifelong Impact One Hour a Week”

Big Pal Little Pal (BPLP) is a USD SERVE organization that pairs a college student with an elementary student, offering the opportunity to volunteer and be a role model. The college students are expected to spend at least one hour a week with their little pal. The organization hosts monthly meetings and events for members to take part in and enjoy.

BPLP gives college students the chance to be more involved within Vermillion’s community and gain volunteer hours. It gives opportunities for those wanting to work with children with more hands-on experience. Common activities are crafts, watching movies, attending athletic events and going to the wellness center, park and library.

The elementary students benefit from having an adult to look up to outside of their household. This also gives little pals who may be future first-generation college students a chance to hear about college and see what it is like, when they otherwise may not have been exposed to or talked to about it.

“This organization gives kids a good role model and way to experience new hobbies and gain new interests that they might not have had before,” Marisa Everson, BPLP co-chair, said.

Big Pal Little Pal is collaborating with the university’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for a coyotes themed scavenger hunt. The event is on March 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The big pals will take their little pals around campus and surrounding areas, completing tasks.University students can join the organization or learn more through their Campus Groups page.