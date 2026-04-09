AWOL prepares for a month of service

Multiple organizations are preparing to participate in this year’s month of service to make a meaningful impact in their communities. The University of South Dakota’s Day of Service is a month-long event held in April that encourages alumni and current students to volunteer.

AWOL (Alternative Way of Learning) is an organization that focuses on creating positive social change through service. During April, they will be partnering with different student organizations to put up events where students can contribute their time to USD’s Foundation mission of “lead[ing] with compassion and [making] a meaningful difference.”

“I’m really looking forward to making Summer Survival Kits at CABchella,” Katie Thompson, Presidential committee member, said. “It’s a unique activity that we haven’t done before and I’m excited to branch out and work with more community partners.”

AWOL’s events include assembling summer survival kits, participating in community cleanups and donating blood. Students can find volunteer opportunities on Campus Groups under the National Volunteer Month tag.

Rather than focusing on completing a set number of hours, organizers say the goal is to encourage students to give back and connect with Vermillion and the surrounding communities.

“At USD, we want our students to be well-rounded, kind-hearted individuals, and helping others out is exactly the way to do this,” Thompson said. “Being compassionate and striving to make a difference impacts the whole community in ways that go far beyond one moment of service.”

To recognize their volunteers, AWOL has prepared a Volunteer Victory Wall in the MUC staircase, where people can record their hours of service and showcase their work. This is how AWOL will document students’ volunteer hours and log them in the USD Foundation Day of Service form.

On the final day of the month, AWOL will take the student’s name from the wall and hold a prize drawing.