Cultural celebration at ASIA night

Asian Students in America, or ASIA, celebrated their biggest event of the year. The program included food, music performances and other activities, representative of Asian culture.

President of ASIA, Jenisha Gurung, has spent the last year working on the event because of its importance.

“This event is very important to us because it builds community within our community of USD,” Gurung said. ”We also allow non-USD students to attend our event as well, have fun, and get to know Asian culture and educate themselves with the Asian food and customs.”

Secretary of ASIA, Anuska Pokharel, spoke about how difficult it is to set up the event, including bringing in the food and other things for the event that are authentic.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that we have to do because our food is the main thing of our event, and also the music,” Pokharel said. “We have to contact a lot of vendors, and that’s a lot of hassle, because they are super busy as students. I feel like that is what takes the most effort.”

Gurung and the rest of the organization want to show the diversity of cultures.

“The whole point of ASIA is to represent all of the Asian culture that we have, different countries and ethnic groups,” Gurung said. “When we solidify our performers and the decorations, we really try to be as inclusive as possible.”

“Asia is a huge continent, and we’re trying to touch every part. Now, through this event and also through other events,” Pokharel said. We’ll represent that.”

As the school year is coming to an end, there’s one more event the organizers are planning to host. Students can access Campus Groups to find more information on ASIA’s events.