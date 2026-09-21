Gestring outlines USD’s future in State of the University address

Last week, President Sheila Gestring delivered her State of the University address to the Coyote community. In her speech, she recognized the progress the university has made within the last year and discussed her goals and plans for the future.

After thanking and recognizing new additions to the USD faculty, Gestring touched on a topic many students are interested in this fall: the medical school’s move to Sioux Falls.

“When the first 18 months of the MD program move to Sioux Falls, the current medical school building can become a modern home for health sciences in STEM education,” Gestring said.

Gestring went on to discuss the recent renovations to North Complex.

“After renovating Richardson Hall, we began work this summer on every floor of Olson Hall. The project includes individual restrooms on each floor, lounges, new laundry space, updated rooms, an elevator, and full mechanical and electrical system upgrades,” Gestring said.

Despite upgrades and renovations to various on-campus facilities, Gestring said she believes there is one factor that makes USD special: its people.

“The future of USD will not be defined by a single building or a single program or a single innovation. It will be defined by the people. People who believe in education, in education changing lives, who believe service matters, who believe South Dakota has a bright future,” Gestring said.

Along with these key topics, Gestring also discussed AI technology and its effect on USD, new developments in athletics, GPA goals, awards earned by the university and more. To listen to the entire State of the University address, check out USD’s official YouTube channel for an archived livestream.

Photo Credit: Abby Saylor