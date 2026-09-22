Emergency Response at Beacom School

On the morning of Sept. 22, emergency vehicles and responders were seen near and on the roof of the Beacom School of Business.

Bryant Jackson, University Police chief, provided the following statement to The Volante:

“This morning, a report was received of an odor resembling burnt rubber and a smoky haze inside the Beacom School of Business. As part of our standard response practice, University Police and Vermillion Fire/EMS responded to the building and investigated the cause of the alarm. Responders determined the building was safe to occupy, and normal operations resumed,” Jackson said.

Any updates will be attached to this article.

Photo Credit: Colton Tolly