Robots here to help

There’s a new member of the university’s campus but it’s not another student, building, or staff member. Instead of seeing only human facilities management keeping up the landscaping, there’s now a robot lawnmower.

USD Facilities Management (FM) has been looking at the possibility of automated equipment to help facilitate their work across campus. Whether that is in Grounds, Custodial, Maintenance, or Construction. FM currently only has one unit of automated lawnmowers.

Associate Vice President for Facilities, Brian Limoges, and Director of Grounds, Nate Steele, have reviewed that possibility for years. Over the last five years, costs have come down and the technology has improved, allowing for Grounds management to purchase an automated mower. Additionally, there’s limited full time staff and employees that they have

“It will allow our full-time and student staff to be able to complete other tasks such as trimming, trash pick-up, weed control, edging, landscaping, etc.,” Limoges said. Currently, facilities spends approximately two days a week mowing the entirety of campus. Having an automated mower will allow staff to focus on other tasks while making sure mowing is completed. FM plans to expand their purchases of automated devices for the campus.

“We have also purchased an automated machine for custodial work that will sweep and mop. Our plan is to implement that into the newly renovated Churchill-Haines Laboratory building,” Churchill-Haines has large and long corridors that require a large amount of time to sweep and mop. Like Grounds, this will allow full-time staff to spend more time cleaning other areas within the building.

Scout Vacek is a sophomore student that is majoring in nursing so she has classes in Churchill-Haines. She is also a Resident Assistant Beede 4. Housing works hand and hand with FM custodial staff.

“Makes facilities management focus on certain aspects.” It might eliminate a position but streamlines FM overall. Since it doesn’t affect Vacek personally, it doesn’t make a huge difference in her life but for someone in FM it might change the way they operate and function.

“No matter what your job is here, it represents the university and we are a part of that community. Replacing those people with robots inserts isolation,” Vacek said.

Vacek states how we still need people for the quality and efficiency that is desired.