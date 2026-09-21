Coyote Crazies 30th anniversary

The USD Dance and Cheer teams are not the only groups cheering for USD athletics. Since 1996, the Coyote Crazies have worked to engage students and build school pride at athletic events.

This year marks 30 years of Coyote Craziebringing school spirit to USD athletics.

Co-President Colton Pottratz has cheered alongside fellow Crazies to help build energy and school spirit for years.

“I feel like we bring up energy and give a sense of belonging and a sense of community in the way that we are all coyotes together, and that we cheer for these teams together. We cheer for each other as well,” Pottratz said.

Co-President Jacob Geelhart said that one of his favorite memories over the years was at a Men’s basketball game against Omaha, where the Coyote won.

“The players immediately ran to us and celebrated. And then, Coach Peterson came and gave us all hugs. And that’s when I really realized that, the crazies mean more to the athletes and the fans than I thought before,” Geelhart said.

An article in The Volante from the late 1990s reported that the Crazies were then known as Charlie’s Crazies. The group was started by Graduate Assistant Eric Powers and Dean of Students Dave Lorenz.

“My thought was we don’t get real good student attendance at games and (students) haven’t discovered how much fun it can be,” Lorenz said, in the article.

According to the article, membership tripled within the group’s first week.

“We’ve talked to a few people that were a part of the original Coyote Crazies and how it affected them, and I was just changed over the years. It is really eye opening,” Pottratz said.

Both co-presidents hope the Crazies will continue to grow and support USD athletics for another 30 years.

“Keep the energy high. I mean, sometimes it’s tough, but the crazies are there, to give, you know, the students, the athletes, the coaches, the sense of pride and reliability. We need to be there to keep everybody happy and engaged. And I think that’s always how it’s going to be,” Geelhart said.

The Coyote Crazies became an official student organization in 2013. Students interested in joining can find membership information through USD’s Campus Groups page.