Ripperda rolls past record in Ames

Sophomore Haley Arens runs a relay during the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet Feb. 8. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

One program record was broken while another was tied by the Coyotes inside the Lied Center in Ames at the Iowa State Classic over the weekend.

Junior Abby Ripperda bested USD alum Megan Billington’s 5,000-meter race, crossing the line in 16 minutes, 26.68 seconds to take ninth place. The time sheds four seconds off Billington’s time of 16:30.19 and is also a personal best for Ripperda by 23 seconds.

Two personal-best times were also clocked in the 3,000-meter race, with junior Jonna Bart hitting 9:44.89 for third place and junior Kianna Stewart finishing in 9:50.84 for 12th place.

In the 60-meter hurdles, freshman Brithon Senior tied the program record set by his hurdles coach, Teivaskie Lewin. Senior clocked 7.77 seconds to win the event while fellow freshman Hugo Morvan took fourth in 8.12 seconds.

USD captured two more gold medals as they swept the 60-meter races. Freshman Dylan Kautz secured first place in the men’s event in 6.85 seconds and senior Tasheka Gordon finished in 7.87 seconds to win the women’s event. Kautz also took fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.07.

In the field, junior Callie Henrich earned first in the shot put, marking at 49-9 ¾ while freshman Meredith Clark finished just behind in second with a throw of 47-1 ½.

Senior Zack Anderson cleared 7-1 to take second place in the high jump, finishing just ahead of sophomore Jack Durst who claimed third at 7-1. Freshman Will Stupalsky hit a season-best mark of 46-4 ¾ to secure second in the triple jump.

Senior Chris Nilsen took second in the men’s pole vault, clearing 18-6 ¾. Sophomore Deidra Marrison claimed second in the women’s pole vault with a vault of 13-8 ½. Senior Helen Falda and junior Landon Kemp both cleared the same height to take third and fourth place, respectively.

USD’s next competition takes place on Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Nebraska Tune-Up.