Embracing animation

The world of animation is a diverse and inclusive art that goes beyond the limitations of live-action films. These cartoons or animated films tell stories of dynamic characters and bring about an often vividly appealing and whimsically magical design and soundtrack.

Animated films encapsulate emotions many members of an audience can relate to, allowing for the narrative and characters to be impactful and relatable. Such films contain a variety of languages, pushing their audience to embrace the uncomfortable task of reading subtitles. Through enjoying this form of art, I have been transformed into a realm of entertainment far more enlightening and empowering than your average drama.

While each film is special in its own way, nothing compares to the stories created by the animation studios. Drawings and more simplistic art styles allow for a more creative medium that delivers a more impactful message of believing in yourself, learning to embrace your own quirks or staying true to who you believe you are. The world of animation has infinite possibilities!

The animation industry takes a rather distinct approach into presenting its characters, story and humor that goes into the final product. Each show presents a uniquely designed character and story to address current issues of the time or to make viewers question their own ability to “believe in yourself” or “dare to be brave.” No character, no art style and no story is the same. The designs that once started on a spare piece of paper can turn into the biggest production of the year and the most heartfelt story to one viewer. That is what the world of animation is all about: impacting that one person and taking them on a fanciful journey across the 2D world.