Sexual assault reported at the dorms

An email was sent this morning at 11:23 to the USD community stating that a sexual assault incident occurred on campus in a residence hall on the north side of campus. The incident was reported early in the morning to the Title IX office.

The email also stated the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance. University police were involved in the incident.

The Vermillion Police Department (VPD) was also involved, and were contacted at 5:43 a.m. VPD stated in their press release that an arrest has been made but that the investigation is still ongoing.