Hidden Gem: The Vermillion Public Library

Many USD students are familiar with the on-campus library, but few are aware of the vast resources that the Vermillion Public Library has. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library was established in 1902 with funds from Andrew Carnegie.

Edith B. Siegrist, whom the building is named after, worked at the University of South Dakota as an instructor in the Librarian Science program and as a librarian in the old Carnegie Library. In 1982, she became a full-time librarian for the I.D. Weeks Library at USD. She was even named South Dakota Librarian of the Year in 1985.

Siegrist lived in Vermillion until she passed away in 2011. Her main goal was to make sure that everyone in the Vermillion area who loved books as much as she did would have access to it through the expansion of the Vermillion Public Library.

Today, Siegrist’s memory is still alive and thriving at the Vermillion Public Library. Now, more than ever, the library is for everyone of all ages.

Children have the chance to be a part of the Little Learners, which is a storytime for three to five year olds. For kids in kindergarten to fifth grade, they have the chance to be part of the LEGO club or go to the Movie ‘n Popcorn night. Sixth-to-twelfth graders are also able to be part of the Teen Takeover or Open Game Time.

University of South Dakota students can also get in on the action happening at the library. USD students can receive their Vermillion Public Library card free of charge by asking a librarian. With this card, students get to have a quiet study space, fast Wi-Fi, free coffee and many other benefits.

Regardless of whatever age someone may be, the Vermillion Public Library is a place for everyone. Whether you attend one of their events or even just check out a book, the library is there for you and the community.

To learn more about the Vermillion Public Library, visit their website at https://vermillionpubliclibrary.org/.