The Healing Power of Sound: A New Tool to Contribute to Mental Health

A vermillion resident offers a new way to help students with stress and emotional ailments. Mecia Graham, self-proclaimed Soul Seamstress and the secretary for the USD Theater Department, performs sound baths for community and students alike throughout the year.

Graham started her sound bath journey in late 2023, however, previously, she’s been working with members since 2021. Since then, she’s been on-campus several times performing for different wellness events and is actively planning performances for the next few months.

Graham believes that sound baths help to soothe anxiety as well as other emotional or physical ailments.

“The [Singing Bowls] frequencies and these instruments connect to the body with vibrations and different frequencies,” Graham said. “And these instruments allow a door to be opened, so that the body can then connect to it and release it.”

Psychology Today supports these beliefs. Marlynn Wei, author of “The Healing Power of Sound as Meditation”, states that sound baths have a positive impact for everyday people.

“One study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine found that an hour long sound meditation helped people reduce tension, anger, fatigue, anxiety, and depression while increasing a sense of spiritual well-being,” Wei observed.

Graham has also experienced these effects on herself and observed positive effects on friends and family members.

“My father was here visiting during the summer when I had the bowls at the [USD art] gallery. He had some massive trauma to his leg and a nasty infection in his leg. He asked me if I would play the bowls for him,” Graham said.

“And afterwards, he said [his leg] started vibrating and by the time he left the sores were pretty much healed.”

Graham stated that her work is based on community aspects, and in the past, she has experienced concerns with attendance. She hopes to overcome them in the future.

“Being in the Midwest, it’s a little tougher, because this is unknown. Having people be open to something different, and I’m working towards opening doors so that they can understand what [sound baths are] about,” Graham said.

“Typically, I gauge how many new people come in. And every single [performance] I’ve had new people. And to me, that is a gift in itself, because that tells me people are opening up to it more.”

She is currently in the process of creating more content for her clients and continuing to provide a safe place for her clients.

“I have a package that I’m creating, and it’s geared towards energy work. So it’s not just about sound baths, it’s actually the process of how to help others and get to that stage of spirituality and being able to love themselves and work through any traumas,” Graham said. “I feel like, in this day and age, so many people need a safe space, and I am working towards providing something for that.”

Graham has created a free private group on Facebook with updates and performance information called “Shifting Your Energy Through Sound” and invites anyone who’s interested to join. Students who are interested in sound baths will receive a discount to attend. She plans to have the next performance at UCC on Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m.