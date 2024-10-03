 The Celebration of Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is back in Vermillion for the first time since 2019.

Friday, September 27, XIX Brewing Company will be hosting Oktoberfest along with other businesses around Vermillion in hopes of making it an annual event. With this festival’s return, Vermillion wants to celebrate the German heritage with music, games and food.

Katie Ulrich, co-owner of XIX Brewing Company, was determined to bring Oktoberfest back to Vermillion along with Michael Suing, a deputy director at the National Music Museum. After getting this event approved, Ulrich wanted to get other businesses involved in the festival.

“The beautiful thing about Vermillion is most businesses are super down to get engaged in community events,” Ulrich stated. “It’s a community event that’s featuring different businesses and partnerships but it is for the community.”

The Vermillion Eagles Club will be providing German-style food. There will be three musical acts sponsored showing different German styles. The Vermillion High School German Club will have a booth with cookies and soft pretzels and the Vermillion Public Library will have library card holders people have the opportunity to decorate.

This event is for children and adults. Members of the community will be able to compete in Hammerschlagen, Bohemian Tractor Pull, a steinholding competition and a costume contest. Coaches and staff members will be judges for these entertaining competitions.

Ulrich shared that Oktoberfest was always her favorite Vermillion event. She hopes it continues and grows with each year to come.

There will be events held all week leading up to the celebration at the Platz. Community Members will be able to find the events being hosted this week on XIX Brewing Company’s or the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company’s Facebook page.