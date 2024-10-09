Dakota Days Queen of 1968 Still in Vermillion

Today, Winter Zimmerman lives in Vermillion and is a member of PEO. In 1968 Gay Winters Zimmerman, Then Linda Gay Winters, was Dakota Days Queen. Winters Zimmerman majored in music education and was involved in a multitude of activities. These include Freshman Snow Queen, pledge class secretary, 1967 Rose of Delta Sigma Pi, local and regional Pershing Rifle sponsor, University representative to Pecan Bowl, runner up to Miss University, honorary cadet colonel, former Panhellenic president and vice-president advisor to Junior Panhellenic.

Winters Zimmerman was also state Miss Young Republican, Chi Omega pledge trainer, Guidon secretary, treasurer of Mu Phi Epsilon, secretary-treasurer of MENC, a member of Mortar Board and secretary and accompanist of the University Choir.



Originally published in The Volante, Oct. 1968