“Too Extreme”: Vote Yes on Amendment G 

Every year at least 29,000 people globally die due to abortion bans. Another 7 million women are injured or disabled annually according to Doctors Without Borders. Abortion bans don’t protect women, and don’t stop abortions.

In 2022, Candi Miller, and Amber Nicole Thurman, two Georgia mothers, died due to abortion being illegal. It will only be a matter of time before we hear a similar story in South Dakota.

It’s crucial that you vote yes on Amendment G. Amendment G will allow for safe abortion care when the vast majority of abortions are performed before viability. This trimester framework also allows for state regulation in the second and third trimester.

South Dakota law lack exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This is cruel.

While South Dakota law includes exceptions for the mother’s health, this is ineffective as it requires doctors to wait for patients’ health to deteriorate and creates a fear of losing one’s job over saving a patient’s life.

A 2020 study revealed that maternal mortality was 62% higher in states with abortion restrictions than in states with abortion access. Multiple examples of the dangers to women’s health have already occurred.

In Texas, Samantha Casiano was denied an abortion despite her baby having virtually no chance of survival. She was forced to deliver a baby that suffered and gasped for air before dying after only four hours. Another mother, Ashley Brandt, was pregnant with twins when she tragically learned that one twin’s skull was improperly developed. Brandt was forced to go out of state to access abortion care after Texas denied her an exception.

A vote yes on Amendment G is more than just a vote. It is life-saving and essential to protecting those you love.

Organizations of medical professionals, including the ACOG, AMA, and WHO, all support the right to legal abortion and describe it as a safe procedure when done by professionals.

Additionally, the Pew Research Center found that 63% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most situations.

A previous Republican legislator in South Dakota recently created a conservative group dedicated to advocating for abortion rights called Republicans for Freedom. This isn’t a one-party issue; abortion rights are essential to protecting people regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum.

A large misconception is that religious beliefs and abortion rights can’t coexist. On the contrary, the first outpatient abortion clinic in the U.S. was opened by a group of clergy members.

Recently, 35 religious leaders from Christian churches in South Dakota came out supporting Amendment G.

Ultimately, a yes on Amendment G is not “too extreme.”

Letting women die is.