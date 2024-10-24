Biannual Drag Show is Free for All

USD’s Spectrum: Gender and Sexuality Alliance will host their biannual drag show on Oct. 24 free to all.

Spectrum and their drag show have been around since the 1990s when it was started by Professor Cindy Struckman-Johnson, who saw a need for a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) group on campus.

The current president, Phoebe Smith, organizes the show and coordinates with the professional and student performers.

“I’m excited, it’s always a good time,” Smith said. “It allows the students who participate to be able to express themselves and learn something new and have a new experience.”

This year, Smith will also be performing for the first time in the show.

Sid Salas, a student representative for Spectrum, will also be performing in the show for the first time.

“My ex did it and I saw how much fun she had with it, and how much she talked about it after, I really enjoyed that. I just love the atmosphere of everyone else and everyone was so supportive and it was very non judgemental.”

Attendees that go to the show must be 18 years or older on account of the Board of Regents policy that was passed two years ago.

“[the policy] prohibits anybody under 18 from attending what [Board of Regents] call sexually explicit material and according to their definitions, drag shows fall under that,” Smith said.

Despite pushback in the past, Smith says it is an exciting time and offers new opportunities to all students.

“A lot of people, especially freshmen, come to our shows and that’s their first experience attending a drag show or seeing drag in person,” Smith said. “College is a time to experience new things and getting new perspectives on the world.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring dollar bills to tip the performers but they will also have Venmo available.

“We want to fill the MUC ballroom again. With the controversy going on we just want to fill it, and have fun and show other schools or other places around South Dakota that we are a community and we are celebrating what we do best.”

The show will take place at 6:30 in the MUC ballroom. All are welcome.