Community Celebrates Halloween Downtown 

With Halloween quickly approaching, Vermillion plans to celebrate their annual Downtown Trick or Treating.

On Friday, October 25, more than 20 businesses will gather downtown to pass out candy to children. Student organizations on campus are able to participate in the event as well.

The city will close down Main Street and Kidder Street to allow families from Vermillion and surrounding towns to come participate in the Trick or Treating.

Jessi Hanson helped plan this event previously. Hanson likes seeing the community come together.

“It showcases our town at its best. It’s for the kids, it’s cute, and family friendly. Everyone has a really good time with it.”

Events like these are beneficial for the companies in Vermillion. Katie Heine, the chamber and events manager at the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, is helping plan and organize the event.

“It is really great for brand recognition for new families in town or a family who has been here and may have changes going on in their life,” Heine said, “Families see that logo they saw at trick or treating and they know the business supports the town, which is great.”

The downtown trick or treating is the first event of the Halloween celebration. It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. While the event is free, Aaron C Packard will be offering short photography sessions for $20 for families or individual pictures.

Following the event, the Vermillion Public Library will be having a trunk or treat. Other Halloween events in the following week will include pumpkin carving, a monster bash, and Sanford Vermillion has trick or treating on Halloween.