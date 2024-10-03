Vex and the Verm – a column: Shall Old Acquaintances Be Forgot?

I have always been one for dramatics. Part of me believes that it also makes me just more observant of the world around me, What I have noticed the most, is the lack of friends around.

For the past few weeks since arriving back to campus, I have felt a bit of a disconnect. It didn’t hit though until I was walking to the game this past Saturday and realized I wasn’t walking to anyone. It wasn’t unusual for me to walk alone to a game and meet up with my friends, but this time I left and realized on the way there that I was walking alone.

When once I could simply walk out of my dorm and connect with anyone down the hall, I am now just waiting for those same people to respond.

Now I don’t necessarily want to hash out all my dirty laundry, but where has everyone gone?

Deep down I recognize that they will always be there. As Carol King once said, “all I have to do is call”, but the distance between everyone is so vast.

My old friend group hardly keeps in touch with each other, it becomes impossible to be the glue to hold them together.

Each person has a life to live, we only get one. I know it is important to take in the new experiences I could have, it just stings a little.

I have brought up this dilemma a few times to people and there is a similar collective response from everyone – they feel that way too.

That just makes me think if everyone feels lonely, then why are we still alone?

Overall, I of course don’t blame anyone for any of this. Part of me doesn’t even want them to know that this is how I feel. All I really know is that I just have to keep going.