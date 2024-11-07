Keyboard Exhibit Features Rare Instruments 

Through the end of the year, students, faculty and community members can visit a unique and rare collection of keyboard instruments at the National Music Museum.

Home to over 15,000 instruments, the National Music Museum holds one of the largest instrument collections in the entire nation.

Darryl Martin, conservator of the National Music Museum, believes the collection is special. Originally from Western Australia, Martin moved to the United Kingdom as a young adult to build keyboard instruments.

Working as a curator for musical collections in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark, he eventually found his way to Vermillion in 2022.

One focal point of the exhibition is a harpsichord dated, from 1520-1540 and was built in Naples. It is the oldest playable harpsichord in the world. Harpsichords are the predecessor to the piano, with the largest difference being the strings are plucked, while pianos have felt hammers that hit the strings.

Martin played the instrument briefly, showing the bright and clear tone of the harpsichord.

“It’s beautifully stable, we could have a concert on it tomorrow, no problems at all,” Martin said.

The exhibit also features an 1849 Erard grand piano. Made by the same manufacturer as Frederic Chopin’s personal piano, it was purchased in France by a professional pianist from New Orleans.

Over time, it eventually found itself in a brothel, according to Martin.

“The person who sold it to the museum found it in a barn, restored it and then offered it for sale,” said Martin.

Also belonging to the exhibit are a number of 16th and 17th century harpsichords with ornate designs and artwork.

Some instruments on display are not in playable condition, something very different from other museums. One harpsichord has it’s soundboard displayed on the wall.

“We thought we’re going to stick stuff on display we wouldn’t normally put on display,” Martin said. “Where else can you go to a museum and see inside a harpsichord?”

The National Music Museum owns all instruments on display in the High Strung exhibit.

Martin says next year’s exhibition will feature historic brass instruments, expected to be available for public viewing in the new year.