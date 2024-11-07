Vex and the Verm – a Column: Guess the Apple Doesn’t Want to Fall Far From the Tree.

It’s that time of year. One doesn’t even have to look around to see that almost everyone is sick. I have just gotten over this after what felt like weeks of coughing and pain.

Unfortunately, I’m being plagued with a new sickness. Homesickness.

It all started after I watched a video commentary on Shel Silverstein’s book “The Giving Tree”, which left me feeling…feelings.

The video not only discussed the book but also the author, who has a pretty interesting background including illustrating adult comics and being a frequent visitor of the Playboy Mansion.

Despite all that though, he created this book. Which in itself has left most of the readers with questions about the meaning.

From what I understand, the book isn’t supposed to teach in any specific way. It’s up for interpretation. But most can agree that you seem to leave the story with a melancholy feeling.

I fell victim to this as well. I could see myself as both characters, the giver and the taker. Giving my time and self to friends and family. But also taking just as much if not more.

It made me think of my parents. They are my tree. At least these were the thoughts going through my sleep-deprived brain at 1 in the morning.

The idea of calling my parents was prominent, but the least I could give to them was uninterrupted sleep.

Who knows what brought this sudden indent of drear on? Perhaps exhaustion, maybe from not seeing my counselor and avoiding contact with him after I slept through my appointment.

I did see him at the Civic Council last weekend and went completely out of my way around the entire store to avoid confrontation. I should really email him. Set up an appointment.

Because like the tree

I was unhappy… But not really.