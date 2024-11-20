Native American Fashion Show Highlights Identity and Artistry Within Designs

On November 13, The Native Student Services held a Native American fashion show in the University of South Dakota Event Center.

Director of Native Student Services, and the host of the event Megan Redshirt-Shaw shared that the goal of the show was to be a vibrant celebration focused on identity and artistry within indigenous fashion.

“In the 70s, there was a native fashion show that was held on campus, and John

Little found photographs of the fashion show, and we decided that we wanted to bring it into this era. It is an homage to the fashion show that happened in the 70s, but we’re

bringing it into 2024,” Redshirt-Shaw said.

Mattea Scott, a vintage clothing curator, designer, and emerging filmmaker,

shared the inspiration behind her work for the show.

“I love the character and I love opulence and being able to take the authenticity

of a human and our souls and spirituality and bringing it to life physically through pieces, vintage quality pieces, is what not only takes you back but brings you right here now.”

Nilda, a junior, who served as a model for the show shared her experiences with walking for the event.

“I was so nervous. I was standing out there, and I was like, what if I trip? I don’t

know if I’m going to be able to walk. But while I walked out there, all of that went away,” Lima-Alvarez said.

Xena Aragon, a junior, expressed her genuine interest in continuing to volunteer after modeling for the show.

“I mostly did it to volunteer because they needed models but now it is something

that I enjoyed a lot, I definitely would do it again next year,” Aragon said.

Curie Dudley, one of the clothing artists, was inquired about her emotional response to the show.

“I felt pretty good, I was happy that every model was feeling good with what they

were wearing them, and they were really happy, and just enjoying the show,” Dudley said.

Trevor SwiftHawk, a curator and designer for the brand Lakota, was asked what

message they sought to convey within their work in the show.

“I’m trying to break out of this box that I find that Native designers have put

themselves in, and trying to take it on, like Avante garde kind of approach to native

Brands,” SwiftHawk said.

The fashion show received widespread acclaim for its innovative designs, cultural

significance, and powerful artistic expression.