Movie Review: A Chaotic, Funny Cinderella Story

“Anora” is one of those films that once I heard about it, I was curious as to what sort of a tone it would take its story in.

Director Sean Baker’s films are primarily character pieces that focus on people who rarely get as much attention in the media. “Anora” fits this bill and while dramatic, is also surprisingly extremely funny.

The film follows Ani (Mikey Madison), an “exotic dancer”, who by chance is introduced to Vanya (Mark Eidelstein) the son of a wealthy Russian Businessman. This chance encounter blossoms into a romantic relationship, culminating in a spur-of-the-moment marriage.

When news of the marriage reaches Vanya’s family, associates are sent to try and annul the marriage.

The trailers depicted this movie as tense with people chasing and screaming at each other as different people attempt to thwart each other. What these trailers do not highlight is how hilarious many of these scenes are with context.

The characters in “Anora”, while at odds with each other, are also superbly written in a way that you get a great sense of who each of these people are.

As such, much of the hilarity of the film stems from seeing these well-written characters become increasingly exhausted by the situation presented in the movie.

It was fascinating to see how each character dealt with the problems handed to them and how it usually leads to realistic frustration being presented.

All of this is supported by stellar acting that sells the frustration and drama shown by all the characters and how their situation gets more and more out of hand.

Mikey Madison stole the show as the lead character Ani whom I had a roller coaster of emotions watching.

The film also sports a very impressive soundtrack and visual look that paints the glamorous lifestyle of the characters at the start of the film but slowly comes crashing down as it progresses.

These elements are used effectively to show the frustration that comes from trying to maintain your dream leading to some truly beautiful moments of humanity.

“Anora” is perhaps one of my favorite movies, not only because it was one of the funniest films of the year, but also because it felt the most like a roller coaster ride. It’s charming, sweet, brutal, and hilarious and I could not recommend it enough.

Forewarning that this is a very graphic film in parts so maybe do not do what I did and watch it with your parents.