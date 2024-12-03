The Store Where Christmas Music and Community Meet

Celebrating 35 years of festivities, the Nora Store continues its Christmas tradition of bringing the community together for the holidays. After the initial closing of the old general store in 1962, Mike Pedersen converted it into a place for strangers to come together and form bonds through music.

The Nora Store is set up for a group of people to congregate and sing Christmas songs. Pedersen said music is a way for strangers to form connections to form a sense of community.

“Strangers sit there next to each other and sing their lungs out for an hour and a half, whether they can sing or not, they’re going to feel connected.”

Sandy Buffington, has been playing organ for 50 years, and has accompanied Pedersen for the last 25 years.

“I’ve always played. I came up with some friends and that’s the first night we were here. He asked if I would like to play and I said I’d love to play. I’ve been playing ever since,” Buffington said.

There is no requirement to play an instrument. She said anyone is welcome to join the group.

“Anybody is welcome to play when they come up. If you can play, you’re welcome to play the organ or piano, whichever,” Buffington said.

Pedersen said he hopes he built a place where people can come and enjoy the presence of Christmas despite the hardship the holidays can bring.

“The smiles are priceless, and the tears, there’s a lot of healing tears of healing that people have experienced coming here from loss. In the midst of it all, it’s a healing place too,” Pedersen said. “I hope that the people come and go, that they leave blessed and refreshed.”

The Nora Store is considered a historic place and Pedersen implemented a free-will donation to keep the store running.

“Donations received at the Christmas open house are put towards repairs and maintenance of the building. I appreciate the fact that donations tend to keep up with what needs arise,” Pedersen said. “I think that there are not many country store buildings left, and I think it’s very important.”

The Nora Store will be open in the following weekends of December.

Dec. 6-8 from 1:30- 3 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15 from 1:30- 3 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 20-22 from 1:30- 3 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. 30707 475th St, Alcester SD 57001.

Photo Credit: Jozie Kumm