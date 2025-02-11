Athletics Introduces Additions to 2025 Football Coaching Staff

The coaching staff is set for the 2025 fall football season with several new additions across multiple programs.

USD’s Head football coach Travis Johansen announced multiple hires, including Isaiah Walker as a wide receivers coach. Walker joins USD after two seasons at Minnesota, where he served as an offensive graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant wide receivers coach​.

On offense, Tim Morrison stepped up from the tight ends coaching position to the offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in 2023 coaching JJ Galbreath to First Team (AP) All-American honors.

Joining Morrison at the reins of offense is Matt Vitzthum, who has been promoted from the wide receivers coach to co-offensive coordinator.

Billy Kirch took over as the teams defensive coordinator after spending the last decade at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. There he helped guide the Red Raiders to an NAIA national championship in 2022.

Miles Taylor, USD’s defensive backs coach, has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator but is not currently listed on the USD website​.

Chad Traver was named the head football strength and conditioning coach after five seasons at Wyoming, where he was associate head sports performance coach. His experience includes stops at Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Washington State​.

With the additions to the staff, Johansen looks to build off of recent success, and continue furthering the program.