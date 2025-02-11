Softball Presents Preseason Rankings and Opening Games

The South Dakota Coyote softball team was picked to finish in third place with 21 points by the Summit League Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll for the 2025 season. Seniors Clara Edwards and Tatum Villotta were chosen as players to watch for USD.

Omaha was picked to finish first in the conference with 35 points, and South Dakota State behind them with 32.

Edwards comes into the 2025 season as a three-time All-Summit League selection with a first team, second team as well as an honorable mention. Edwards started 28 out of the 29 times as the top pitcher in 2024.

She had a 8-13 record, 2.76 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 157.1 innings pitched. The Clay Center, Kansas native also had a career high of striking out 13 batters in a complete game shutout, which was one of the five she achieved, in a victory against Abilene Christian.

Villotta became a player to watch after earning her Second Team All-Summit League honor in 2024. She was one of three Coyote players to start all 53 games last year, playing shortstop and second base.

The Blair, Nebraska native collected a team high of 54 hits, 23 runs, and a team best of a 10 game hitting streak. Villotta had 12 multi-hit games last season and has a total of 39 in her career.

USD went 23-20 in 2024 and 7-10 in conference play last year.

The Coyotes began their season in Commerce, Texas at the East Texas A&M Leadoff. USD split on the first day of the tournament, where they faced off against Texas Southern and East Texas A&M on Friday, Feb. 7, with respective scores of a 9-2 win and 0-2 loss.

USD claimed two wins on Saturday, Feb. 8 defeating Stephen F. Austin 5-3 and getting revenge on East Texas A&M from the previous day with a 5-2 win.

The women will be back in action on Feb. 14-16 in Hammond, Louisiana, for the 2025 Lion Classic. Their first game is set for Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. CST.