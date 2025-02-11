Track Teams Compete at Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

The Coyote men’s and women’s track teams traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 7 and 8.

Junior Mason Sindelar set his second school record this season with a time of 1:49.34 in the 800-meters on Saturday. This record was held for over 25 years by Andrew Neugebauer in 1998.

Sindelar placed third in the meet, but ranks first in the Summit League by almost two seconds. This is just the second time a USD runner has broken a time of 1:50 indoors.

USD had two distance runners win events on the track. Sydney Stodden claimed the women’s 600-meters with a time of 1:34.08. The second title was won by graduate student Caleb Rivera in the men’s 3,000-meters with a time of 8:15.42. Rivera moved up to third in the Coyote Top 10 for the event.

Another men’s medalist of the day was freshman Isaac Ochoa placing third in the 3,000-meters with a time of 8:32.5.

For the women’s long distance events, freshmen Berkeley Engelland and Ellie Thomas placed second and third in the 800-meters with times of 2:12.16 and 2:13.52, respectively.

Sophomore Moriah Knapp finished second in the women’s 3,000-meters with a time of 10:40.03.

The women’s 4×400 team for South Dakota consists of Engelland, Stodden, Averi Schmeichel and Sara Reifenrath. They finished runner-up with a time of 3:44.86. This time put the group in fourth place in the Coyote Top 10, as well as second in the Summit League this year.

For short distance, freshman Jaden Damiano placed third overall in the men’s 60-hurdles with a time of 7.95 seconds. Schmeichel placed third for the women in the same event with a time of 8.48 seconds.

Reifenrath ran a season best of 24.01 in the 200-meters, putting her in second in the Summit League this season.

For field events, junior Brandon Vander Sluis’s personal best throw of 56 ‘9 ¼ in the shot put ranked him third in conference competition. Graduate student Lydia Knapp had a personal best throw of 44’2 ¾, which puts her eighth in the Summit League.

The Coyotes will go separate ways for their competitions next weekend on Feb. 14 and 15. Some athletes will head to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while others will go to Brookings for the SDSU Classic.