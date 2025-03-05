The Volante Athlete of the Week

Mason Sindelar isn’t just running, he’s rewriting the record books. The redshirt junior continues to excel on the track with each meet he competes in.

At the Summit League Championships held in Brookings this past weekend, Sindelar broke the meet record in the mile with a time of 4:05.4.

“In the entire time of the race, I was just thinking ‘stay up with the leaders and just give yourself a chance.’ I had 100 meters left, and I had enough in me to make it happen,” said Sindelar.

Aside from the mile, Sindelar also brought home the gold in the 800-meters with a time of 1:50.82. He previously broke the school record in this event earlier this season, but came up short of his record time this weekend.

Sindelar currently sits first in the Coyote Top 10 Men’s Indoor Track and Field in the 800 meters with a time of 1:49.34. In the mile, Sindelar is second in the Coyote Top 10 with a time of 4:03.07, right behind teammate Caleb Rivera whose time is 4:03.01.

For Men’s Outdoor Track and Field, Sindelar sits second in the Coyote Top 10 in the 1,500 meter run with a time of 3:45.94.

Sindelar has earned All-Summit League honors in 2024 for the indoor distance medley relay and the indoor 1,500 meters.

“I’m looking for more records, definitely. I broke two indoors (1,000 and 800 meters), and outdoors I want to break 1,500, 800, and maybe make a crack at Steeplechase.”

Sindelar is from Pierce, Nebraska and is majoring in Medical Biology. He is the son of Darren and Beth Sindelar, and his younger sister Alexus, runs for the Coyotes.