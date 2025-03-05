Unite for USD Generates $290K for Coyote Athletics

The University of South Dakota Athletics Department received strong support during the 2025 Unite for USD campaign, as donors contributed thousands of dollars to various sports programs. Women’s volleyball led all teams with $61,134 raised.

The annual fundraiser, which brings together alumni, fans, and community members, generated contributions across multiple sports. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving ranked second with $44,887, while men’s and women’s track and field and cross country followed with $38,550.

Men’s golf brought in $30,025, while women’s basketball raised $24,650. Women’s soccer and men’s basketball received $23,870 and $12,100, respectively.

Women’s triathlon secured $9,515, outpacing football ($8,175) and women’s golf ($7,565). Women’s tennis raised $6,184, and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee received $410.

Funds from Unite for USD support scholarships, facility upgrades, and other resources for USD student-athletes.