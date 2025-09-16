USD Natatorium Open for First Full School Year

The University of South Dakota’s Wellness Center Natatorium had its official grand opening on April 15th, 2025. Open to students, athletes, the public, this Olympic-sized competition pool offers not only a lap pool but also, an activity pool, ninja cross aquatic obstacle course and steam room, etc.

This new expansion to the USD Wellness Center has unlocked many new opportunities and events for students as well as the public. Sarah Taylor, Associate Director of the USD Wellness center believes that the variety of options is what makes the natatorium unique compared to any others in the region.

With the pool, swim lessons, intramurals, swim meets and even water aerobics can take place. Due to the lack of space in the previous USD Dome pool, special events and activities such as this were not an option, until now.

Taylor encourages students to take advantage of the new opportunities allowed through the natatorium.

“There will be more opportunities for students to get involved in programming that might suit any interest they have, Taylor said.”

Wyatt Thompson, Aquatics Coordinator for the natatorium, said the coaches for the USD Swim team have some “big things planned for those meets this fall.” With seating for 400, fans will be able to have a more immersive viewing experience.

The natatorium offers swimming lessons, open swim, and lap swim at various times throughout the week. Check out the Natatorium’s page on the USD website for more information.