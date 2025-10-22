Volleyball and Soccer VS SDSU

The South Dakota volleyball and women’s soccer teams both went head-to-head with in-state rival South Dakota State over the weekend.

The Coyote volleyball team fell to the Jackrabbits, 3-1, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday.

Lauren Medeck led South Dakota with 14 kills, while Amanda Loschen added 11 kills and four blocks. Setter Avery Van Hook paced the Coyotes’ attack with 39 assists to go along with 17 digs.

On defense, libero Kamryn Farris tallied 23 digs and chipped in three assists.

The Coyotes dropped to 12-7 overall and 4-3 in Summit League play.

South Dakota’s women’s soccer team also faced SDSU on Saturday, battling the Jackrabbits to a scoreless draw. The Coyotes played through steady rain for much of the match but held firm defensively.

Forward Klarissa Vega led the Coyotes with five shots, including two on goal, while teammate Brooke Conway added three shots to keep the pressure on SDSU’s defense.

Goalkeeper Cambell Fischer recorded five saves in 70 minutes of action, while Kelsie Luquin closed out the final 20 minutes in net and tallied two saves.

The Coyotes moved to 6-4-6 on the season and 2-2-2 in Summit League play.

The South Dakota volleyball team returns home Thursday, Oct. 23, for a 7 p.m. match. The women’s soccer team will wrap up its regular season with two games on the road.