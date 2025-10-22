Dalton Smith Completes Women’s Basketball Staff

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball program has announced the addition of Dalton Smith to its coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season. Head coach Carrie Eighmey hired Smith in October to serve as an assistant coach, completing her staff for the upcoming season.

Smith reunites with Eighmey after previously working under her as a student assistant at Nebraska-Kearney. He joinedjoins the Coyotes following three seasons at Kansas State University, where he served as the director of video operations and analytics for the Wildcats’ Wwomen’s Bbasketball Tteam.

During Smith’s time in Manhattan, Smith’s responsibilities included managing film for coaches and players, organizing film exchanges with opponents, and coordinating recruiting materials such as highlight reels and virtual meetings. He also played a role in planning summer camps and supporting team scouting efforts.

Before leaving Kansas State, Smith was a graduate assistant at Wayne State College in Nebraska, where he helped develop multiple all-conference athletes, including two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Division Players of the Year. His work extended beyond the court, assisting in recruiting operations, offseason workouts, and academic success planning.

Smith’s connection to Eighmey dates back to his undergraduate years at Nebraska-Kearney, where he contributed to the Lopers’ 61 wins and 12 all-conference selections during his three years on staff.

A native of Nebraska, Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Nebraska-Kearney in 2020 and his master’s degree in organizational management from Wayne State in 2022.

Eighmey said she is excited to add Smith to her coaching staff, emphasizing his experience, dedication, and familiarity with her coaching ways as key assets heading into the upcoming season.