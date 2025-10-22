Coyote Runners Conclude Regular Season in Illinois

The University of South Dakota cross country teams concluded their regular season with strong performances, setting the tone for post-season competitions.

Both Coyote men and women runners competed at the Bradley Pink Classic held at Newman Golf Course on Friday, Nov. 17 in Peoria, Illinois. The men’s team finished eighth overall, and the women’s team finished 14th in the Red Race, and sixth in the White Race.

The men’s side had one invitational race. Individually, sophomore Isaac Ochoa led the Coyotes in 12th place with a time of 24:24.51. Next up for USD was sophomore Natnael Kifle’s time of 25:00.75, placing him 47th. Junior Piercze Marshall finished in 56th with a time of 25:08.35.

For the women’s races, the Red Race was an invitational race, while the White Race was an open race, due to the limited number of women in the red group.

In the women’s invitational race, redshirt sophomore Geneva Timmerman led the Coyotes with a 21:73.3 time, placing her 28th. Redshirt junior Alexus Sindelar followed behind Timmerman in 40th with a time of 21:28.5. Close behind Sindelar was junior Taylor Byerley in 51st place, finishing with a time of 21:39.0.

Senior Maci Steuber led the USD women in the open race, finishing in 25th with a time of 22:52.63. Crossing the finish line right after her was junior Reese Young-Oestmann coming in 26th with a time of 22:54.04.

The Coyotes will be back on their feet for the Summit League Championships on Nov. 1 in Ashland, Nebraska, beginning at 10:00 a.m.