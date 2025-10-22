Coyotes to Honor Native Heritage with Special Helmets

The University of South Dakota football team will wear Native American Heritage helmets during its Nov. 1 game against North Dakota in the DakotaDome.

The helmets, developed in collaboration with USD Native Student Services, feature a custom design by graphic artist Sadie Red Wing, a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation. The decals include the word Sungmanitu, which translates in Lakota to ‘Coyote’ and a design representing the Oceti Sakowin, or Seven Council Fires, which encompass South Dakota’s nine tribal nations.

Red Wing said she drew inspiration from traditional Lakota imagery, including buffalo track symbols meant to mirror players charging onto the field. “Its design effectively conveys the essence of belonging to a tribe or nation, emphasizing balance, abundance and strength,” Red Wing said in the release.

USD Native Student Services worked with Jerome Kills Small, an Oglala Lakota linguist and former USD instructor, to ensure accurate translation and cultural context. Kills Small said Sungmanitu translates to “Wilderness Dog,” symbolizing agility and strength. “You can be wild in the field. Be strong, run fast, and be a trickster. Zig zag and jump over the tackler. Whatever it takes,” Kills Small said.

John Little, USD’s director of Native Recruitment and Alumni Engagement, said the initiative continues USD’s history of Native representation. “Being able to use Lakota language on the helmets as well as feature the tribal nation’s flags continues that legacy,” Little said.

USD defensive tackle Kainen White, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said wearing the flag of his heritage will be meaningful. “The flags represent where you come from, who you are, and what culture and background you come from,” White said. “Just wearing it shows that we represent something.”

Matayah YellowMule, a senior on USD’s track and field team, said the project represents an important moment for Native students. “It just represents that they are willing to honor our tribes of South Dakota and bring representation to them,” YellowMule said.

Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, director of Native Student Services, said USD Athletics embraced the collaboration from the start. “From day one, they have been excited to work together to center the richness of this project from every angle,” Red Shirt-Shaw said.

The Nov. 1 game will open with the Lakota Flag Song performed by Maȟpíya Lúta Middle School. USD Native Student Services and USD Admissions will also host a morning program for prospective students featuring a resource fair, student panel and lunch.

Throughout the day, USD will recognize Native alumni, students and staff as part of its Native Heritage Day celebration.