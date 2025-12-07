Coyotes’ Fall Sports in Review

As the year 2025 winds down, the fall sports seasons at USD do as well. This fall saw broken records, groundbreaking success and continued advances into the playoffs.

The football team continues its season with postseason action, as it sits in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs. The Coyotes will travel to Macon, Georgia, to take on sixth-ranked Mercer on Dec. 6.

Under Leanne Williamson’s 12th season, the Coyote volleyball team finished with a 20-9 record, which marks the seventh time the Yotes eclipsed the 20-win mark with Williamson at the helm.

The postseason run was cut short by a St. Thomas upset in the Summit League Tournament, but the Coyotes, who graduated only one senior, look to come back stronger next season.

The soccer team made school history, hosting its first home playoff match in the Division I era.

The Yotes finished 7-6-6 overall and look forward to next season, hoping to bring back Summit League Newcomer of the Year and redshirt freshman Klarissa Vega. Along with Vega, head coach Michael Thomas announced 10 new signings for the 2026 class in hopes of continuing to build the program to the top of the Summit League.

The triathlon team placed fifth at the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships, improving from seventh last season.

Junior Alexa Magallon and senior Chelsea Webber were named College Triathlon Coaches Association All-Americans, and both placed within the top 15 at the championships. Webber also represented the American national team and placed 35th in the U23 World Championships in Australia.

The men’s and women’s golf teams wrapped up their fall schedule, breaking records along the way. In the final meet of the fall, junior Joe Rohlwing carded a school-record 10-under-par 62, passing the record set last year. As a team, the men carded the lowest 54-hole team score (836) and the lowest single-round team score (269) in school history.

The women’s golf team wrapped up its fall stretch with a pair of second-place finishes. The Yotes took second in the NDSU Invitational and the Redbird Invitational. Senior Catie Nekola holds the team’s best finish of the year, shooting an even-par 216 over three rounds at the Redbird Invitational.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams placed sixth and fourth, respectively, in the Summit League Championships. They both wrapped up their seasons at the NCAA Midwest Regionals, with the women placing 25th and the men placing 27th.

USD now turns to the winter sports of basketball, track and field, and swimming and diving, before a full slate of spring sports begins in early March.