The Volante’s Athlete of the Week: Kamryn Farris

The lone senior of the USD volleyball team is not only walking away with memories from the past four years, but signing off with post-season honors that mark her notable accomplishments this last season.

Kamrym Farris wrapped-up her Coyote career at the Summit League Tournament this last week in Brookings. Following the tournament, Farris was named Summit League Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row and earned a spot on the All-Summit League First Team selection.

“Winning Defensive Player of the Year two years in a row is a special feeling, but it wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates and coaches. My teammates have pushed me every day in practice and supported me through the good and the bad. My coaches have given me confidence and allowed me to be myself on the court, which has translated into so much success,” said Farris.

She was also named Kwik Star Defensive Peak Performer of the week five times throughout the season, four of which came from the first five weeks.

Farris ranks No. 4 in the school record book and No. 13 in Summit League history with 1,759 career digs. She reached the 500-dig mark for the second straight year and ranks No. 24 in the NCAA with 504 and No. 33 in digs per set at 4.67.

“Volleyball has taught me so many lessons, but one I’ll carry into the next chapter is how to face adversity and keep fighting for whatever you want. Nothing is ever perfect, so when things go wrong, keep working hard and give everything you have. It’s not always guaranteed, but it feels a lot better knowing you put yourself in a position to have no regrets,” said Farris.

Moving forward, she plans to finish her Master of Business Administration at the end of the summer.