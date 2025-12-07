Football Moves on to Mercer in FCS Playoffs

The South Dakota Coyotes advance in the FCS playoffs after a 38-17 victory over the Drake Bulldogs. With the game tied at ten all the Coyotes scored four straight touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

The Coyotes were led by senior quarterback Aidan Bouman who completed fifteen passes for a total of 261 yards and four touchdowns.

L.J. Phillips Jr. gained 132 yards on the ground on fourteen carries and also reached the endzone once.

Larenzo Fenner hauled in five passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns while the last touchdown reception tied him for the single season touchdown record for South Dakota.

This week the MVFC also released their all conference players with nine Coyotes earning all conference nods.

The Coyotes had two players represented on the first team which included running back L.J. Phillips Jr. and Mikey Munn.

Larenzo Fenner, Almarion Crim, Caden Crawford, and DeJuan Lewis had their name called for the second team this year.

The Coyotes also had their quarterback Aidan Bouman make the honorable mentions team alongside teammates Adrian Hawkins and Nate Ewell.

The Coyotes look to continue their season with a second round game at Mercer with kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday.