Brewery Construction Continues

XIX Brewery Co., located at 113 W. Main St. in Vermillion, hopes to open its doors in late October or early November after being in construction since last April. The brewery was founded by USD alumni Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish.

XIX Brewery Co. will be the first brewery to open in Vermillion. Even though downtown already has many bars, a brewery has never been among them. Katey Ulrich, co-owner of XIX Brewery, said the community is very interested in their project.

“We received a lot of support from the community when we announced the start of this project,” Ulrich said. “Many community members have told us that this is something that Vermillion needs. We will also be the closest brewery to USD so it will be easy for students to find their way to us.”

Ulrich said that the opening day not only depends on the construction inside the location but also the suppliers.

“Our opening date depends on suppliers,” Ulrich said.”Our goal right now is to open at the end of October or early November.”

The brewery will not only consist of a brewing facility but also a tap room, which will be the drinking area. Both units are connected to each other, so visitors can see where the beer is being fermented, brewed and filtered. There will also be a patio to give customers the opportunity to drink a cold beer outside during the summer.

Ulrich said that she wants XIX to be a place where people can come together.

“Our taproom there will be a cozy area with couches and low tables,” Ulrich said. “We want it to be a place where everyone can come together.”

While beer will be the main product of the company, it’s not the only beverage they will serve.

“We will serve different kinds of beer, from APA beers to lighter beers and blondes. It will be a little bit of everything,” Ulrich said. “There will also be non-alcoholic drinks. We want to make sure that families and young people who are not allowed to drink yet can also enjoy their time in the brewery.”

For more information about XIX Brewery Co. and when they open, check out their website at https://www.xixbrewingco.com/ .

Photo Credit: The Volante | Sien Hermans